Authorities searching for missing 77-year-old with Dementia

CLEVELAND — Police are searching for an endangered missing adult.

Officials say 77-year-old Willie Jackson walked away from her Talford Avenue residence in Cleveland and never returned.

She is 5’2″ tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has gray hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say Jackson suffers from Dementia.

She was last seen wearing a gray and burgundy sweater, burgundy pants and black shoes. She also wears glasses.

Anyone with information regarding Jackson’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.