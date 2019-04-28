$30,000 in cash spills onto Michigan highway

GRAND HAVEN, Michigan – A bizarre traffic back up on US-31 in Michigan Thursday.

Drivers stopped to pick up money that was strewn across the road.

Police had to close the area to traffic for awhile, according to the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety.

At some point, the owner of the money arrived and told officers he inadvertently left $30,000 in cash in a cardboard box on the bumper of his truck.

The box fell off the bumper and the cash went flying.

Officers were able to collect about $2500 in cash and another $4500 has been returned.

Police are asking people to come forward with the rest.