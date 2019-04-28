2 orphan manatees from Florida moved to Ohio zoo for rehab

Posted 12:13 pm, April 28, 2019, by

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two orphan manatees rescued in Florida have been moved to an Ohio zoo for rehabilitation.

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium says the male calves began their rehabilitation at the Miami Seaquarium, arrived in Ohio this week and eventually will be returned to Florida waters.

The larger of the two, named Bananatee, is 225 pounds. He was found in the Indian Creek waterway near Miami last July.

The zoo says the other calf, 185-pound Tostone, was rescued in February from the Lake Worth Lagoon in Riviera Beach and showed signs of cold stress.

The Columbus zoo has been part of a manatee rehabilitation partnership for 20 years. It currently has three other manatees in its care.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 40.156079 by -83.118304.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.