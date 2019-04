LANCASTER, California – One California teen’s prom is going to be a special memory she’ll treasure forever.

That’s because Kaylah Bell didn’t have a date and her grandpa stepped up.

Kaylah tweeted photos of the two of them. They were in matching outfits.

My papa knew I didn’t have a date to my prom so he matched me !!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/nmYkt8qn4y — đź’›Kaylah Milanđź’› (@deary_kay) April 22, 2019

“My papa knew I didn’t have a date to my prom so he matched me!” she wrote.

Kayla told Yahoo Lifestyle the inspiration for her dress was Mary Queen of Scotts.