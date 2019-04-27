Stark County deputies: Woman tried to flee drunk driving crash with kids in the car

Monique Varner, Courtesy: Stark County Jail

STARK COUNTY, Ohio – Monique Varner was booked in the Stark County jail Saturday following a crash and chase.

According to deputies, Varner was driving under the influence with her kids in the car when she crashed.

When deputies arrived, they say Varner ran away.

Once deputies arrested her, Varner kicked arresting officers.

According to a report from Stark County, Varner also kicked a nurse who was responsible for her treatment at Mercy Medical Center.

