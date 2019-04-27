Rainy Saturday night with potential for Sunday morning snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- There is a chance of rain every day until next Saturday!

Saturday evening is the first of many times you’ll be dodging the rain, so grab that umbrella; it develops after 6 p.m. this evening. Overnight expect some heavy rain between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m., some places could receive over an inch of rain.

And we’re cold enough, that there is a slim chance of a rain/snow mix for a few hours early Sunday morning.

If you want to see some snow, you’ve got to be up early!

Overnight rain totals, many areas will wake up to an inch of rain.

Sunday, we’ll dry out, and will slowly become a sunny day, but COLD, as most areas won’t get above 50!

It'll be a frosty start Monday morning as temps and conditions are just right, you’ll need to protect any of those seedlings! Monday we rebound with temperatures near 60, however the next threat of showers and storms, including heavy rain, comes into the picture at 2 p.m.

Here is your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast. Hints of late spring/summer-like warmth show up late next week.

More weather updates, here.