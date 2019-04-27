President Trump congratulates Ohio State player who was criticized for social media posts

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State Defensive end Nick Bosa will be playing for the San Francisco 49ers next season.

Bosa was drafted 2nd overall Friday.

In a press conference, he apologized for since-deleted social media posts, including one where he called Colin Kaepernick a clown.

Kaepernick is a former 49ers quarterback who began kneeling during the national anthem to protest treatment of minorities.

“I definitely made some insensitive decisions throughout my life. And I’m just excited to be here with a clean slate. I’m sorry if I hurt anybody. I definitely didn’t intend for that to be the case,” Bosa said in a press conference Friday.

Saturday morning, President Trump wanted Bosa to know he had his support.

Congratulations to Nick Bosa on being picked number two in the NFL Draft. You will be a great player for years to come, maybe one of the best. Big Talent! San Francisco will embrace you but most importantly, always stay true to yourself. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2019

The president told him to always stay true to himself.