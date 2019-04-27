Police declare 4-year-old ‘hero’ after keeping herself, baby brother alive following parents’ murder-suicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES -- A 4-year-old girl is being hailed a "hero" by the Los Angeles police officers after she allegedly kept herself and her infant brother alive for "several days" when heir father fatally shot her mother before killing himself.

According to FOX News, the 46-year-old man shot his wife while she laid in bed and then took his own life on April 11.

The couple's children were not hurt during the incident.

Officers responded to the home on April 14 after receiving reports of an “assault with a deadly weapon shots fired” at the Los Angeles residence.

The children were taken to a hospital where medical officials determined to they were ok.

The names of the parents and children are not being released due to an ongoing investigation, the news outlet reports.

On Tuesday, Capt. Maureen Ryan of the Topanga division of the Los Angeles Police Department called the young girl “a hero.”

“Our little angel was able to keep herself and her brother alive,” Ryan reportedly said at a press conference. “The baby is a miracle baby and the little girl is a hero. She’s an absolute hero."

The children are currently in the care of the Department of Children and Family Services of Los Angeles County.