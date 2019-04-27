Parrot arrested after alerting drug traffickers of police raid

TERESINA, State of Piauí, Brazil — A parrot was taken into custody Tuesday after it allegedly warned its owners of a potential drug raid.

The parrot’s owners were suspects in an undercover drug raid in Brazil, according to local Brazilian news outlet

The news outlet reports the suspects were warned of the coming raid by their green and white bird who allegedly squawked “Mama, Police!” in Portuguese when it spotted officers outside the residence.

Despite the bird’s efforts, a 30-year-old man and his 16-year-old daughter were arrested.

Police found crack, marijuana, scales and a large amount of money on the property.

According to Oliberal, police said the bird was trained by its owners to alert them when vehicles arrive on the premisis.

The bird was taken by the Environmental Police and taken to a zoo.