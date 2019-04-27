Moms get free admission to Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on Mother’s Day

Posted 10:31 pm, April 27, 2019, by , Updated at 10:32PM, April 27, 2019

Baby Snow Leopard Exam at PCA on Jun 20, 2018 at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)

CLEVELAND — If you’re looking for a special way to spend Mother’s Day with your mom, consider taking her to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

According to the zoo, mothers can enjoy free admission to the zoo on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This special event is courtesy of Wayside Furniture.

The rest of the family can accompany mom with standard admission rates. Kids age 2-years-old or younger are free.

The zoo says you can save money on tickets by purchasing online.

More on the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, here.

