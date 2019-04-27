Maple Heights man says he was robbed by armed teens in his driveway

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio – Maple Heights police are searching for four teens who shot at a man during a robbery in his driveway Friday afternoon.

It happened on Hillgrove Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

Police responded to a call of shots fired.

According to the victim, two male teens approached him and distracted him while two more teens approached him from the backyard.

He says the teens had handguns and took his car keys and cell phone.

According to a police report, the teens fired in his direction and ran away.

The victim tried to pursue them to get a better suspect description, according to the report, and the teens fired four additional shots.

No one was hurt.

The teens got away. Police are trying to identify them.

Police released surveillance photos of the teens.

If you have any information, call police at (216)662-1234.