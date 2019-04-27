Kids create 3D crosswalk to get drivers to slow down

MEDFORD, Massachusetts – Isa and Eric are in elementary school, but they are already invested in making the world a better place.

The students are getting attention for a 3D crosswalk they designed at Brooks Elementary School.

“When you’re walking across you can tell it’s painted, but what we hope is, when you’re driving down, you’ll see it as 3D, three dimensional. So it looks real,” Isa told WBZ in an interview.

The kids are part of the Center for Citizenship and Social Responsibility (CCSR).

The organization encourages young people to get involved in the community.

The city of Medford plans to add the 3D crosswalks to all elementary schools this summer.