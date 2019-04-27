× Expectant mother cancels baby shower after family made fun of son’s name

An expectant mother canceled her baby shower after her family allegedly “ridiculed” the name she chose for her son.

According to the New York Post, the mother, who was not identified, called her family out on Facebook for questioning her decision to name her baby Squire Sebastian Senator.

“Ya’ll have been talking sh-t about my unborn baby. AN UNBORN CHILD,” she reportedly wrote. “How can you judge an unborn child?? What is wrong with you?? I never knew my family could be so judgmental.”

She expressed that the name she selected was “the name [she] was meant to give him” and “this is how it will be.”

She stated that her son will not be given a nickname and “is to be called by his full and complete first name.”

The mother expressed that her baby’s name conveys power, wealth and success. She also explained that it hinted the family’s ties to senators and squires.

“My baby’s name WILL be a revolution. It will push people to question everything,” she wrote, according to the news outlet.

The mother stated that her family had spread lies about her and her unborn child.

She is quoted writing, “No, I am not crazy. No, I am not mentally unstable. No, I was not drunk when I named my child.” Adding, “F**k you all. Fake a** family. You won’t get to be a part of my baby’s life and it’s all because you had to judge him.”

The mom-to-be allegedly told her family she was planning a “smaller, more inclusive” baby shower where “she won’t be judged.”

According to the Post, she has since deleted her Facebook post.