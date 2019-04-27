Deaf man adopts deaf rescue puppy, ‘He picked me’

GARDINER, Maine – A puppy born with some health challenges had a rough start to life.

Emerson was dumped at a shelter at six weeks old. He suffers from seizures and is deaf.

A rescue group adopted him and his siblings.

All of Emerson’s brothers and sisters found homes while Emerson waited for his happily ever after.

That’s when Emerson met Nick.

Nick is deaf and wanted to meet Emerson because they share some of the same challenges.

According to the rescue group, when the two met, Emerson ran for Nick and sat right at his feet.

It was a match.

“He came straight to me at the door and sat right away at my feet and stayed there,” Nick said in an interview with WABI. “So you can tell he kind of picked me. And I knew right then and there that we would get along and understand each other pretty good.”

Nick is training Emerson in sign language.

“The bond that we have is awesome,” Nicks said. “We understand each other very well. I’d like to think it was meant to be. He’s special”