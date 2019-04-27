Cold, wind, rain and a chance of snow Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Plan for a cold weekend ahead! Temperatures this morning are in the Low-40s and it’s windy. Lots of sunshine for your Saturday just not a lot of warmth! This evening you’ll be dodging the rain develops after 4 pm this evening. And we’re cold enough, that there is a slim chance of a rain/snow mix for a few hours late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Sunday will slowly become a a dry day, but we’re slow to see improvements.

Here is your 8-day forecast. Hints of late spring/summer-like warmth show up late next week.

