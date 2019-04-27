Cleveland police investigating video showing teenager throwing infant

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating a report that started with a social media video.

The Parma Heights Police Department contacted Cleveland police around 2 a.m. Friday to make them aware of a video posted on social media showing a 16-year-old boy throwing an infant.

Cleveland police responded to a home on Fairville Avenue where the alleged incident occurred.

A social worker was called to the home to assist.

The infant was taken to Fairview Hospital for evaluation. Police say the child did not suffer serious injuries.

Police interviewed the 16-year-old and are continuing their investigation in collaboration with the Sex Crimes and Child Abuse Unit.