CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns are all about that U.

The team drafted safety Sheldrick Redwine in the 4th round Saturday.

The Hurricanes player is the 6th University of Miami player to be drafted by the Browns.

The 22-year-old is the 119th pick overall.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, Redwine completed a 40-yard dash at 4.44 seconds.

Continuing coverage on the NFL Draft here.