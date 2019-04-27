Browns pick CB Donnie Lewis with final selection in 2019 NFL Draft

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 15: Donnie Lewis Jr. #1 of the Tulane Green Wave celebrates during the AutoNation Cure Bowl at Camping World Stadium against Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns on December 15, 2018 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — During round seven the Cleveland Browns made their final selection of the 2019 NFL Draft.

The Browns selected cornerback Donnie Lewis with the No. 221 pick.

Lewis played college football at Tulane University.

He is 6’0″, 195 pounds and can run 40 yards in 4.5 seconds.

He started all 13 games his senior year at Tulane and was a second-team All-AAC pick.  He posted 56 tackles, three interceptions and 18 pass break-ups.

During the 2019 NFL Draft the Browns also selected LSU CB Greedy Williams (No. 46), BYU LB Sione Takitaki (No. 80), Miami S Sheldrick Redwine (No. 119), Alabama LB Mack Wilson (No. 155), Oklahoma K Austin Seibert (No. 170) and Southeast Missouri State G Drew Forbes (No. 189).

