CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns have drafted linebacker Mack Wilson from Alabama in the 5th round of the 2019 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Wilson is the 155th pick overall.

“All praise to the most high,” Wilson tweeted, moments after the announcement.

All praise to the most high. Thank you @Browns for the opportunity. Letโ€™s go to WORK! ๐Ÿ’ฏ๐Ÿ™๐Ÿพ — Mack Wilson (@iam__mw3o) April 27, 2019

โ€œWith the 155th pick in the 2019 Draft, the Cleveland Browns select Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama.โ€ ๐Ÿ“บ: NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/tchxcHWsZI — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 27, 2019

The 6’1″, 240 pounder ran the 40 in 4.68 seconds.

