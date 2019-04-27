2019 NFL Draft: Cleveland Browns select OL Drew Forbes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Cleveland Browns have added an offensive lineman to their roster.

During round six of the 2019 NFL Draft Cleveland selected Drew Forbes of Southeast Missouri State University with the No. 189 pick.

Forbes is 6’5″ and 305 pounds.

According to the NFL, Forbes signed with Southeast Missouri after starring as an offensive and defensive lineman at his high school in Bonne Terre, Missouri.

He played in 11 games on special teams his true freshman season. He was in the starting lineup at left tackle for all 11 games in 2016. During that season he was named the team’s top offensive lineman.

He earned second-team All-Ohio Valley Conference honors as in 2017, starting in all 11 games.

He also earned a second-team Associated Press FCS All-American and first-team all-conference notice after his senior year in 2018. He started in 13 straight contests that season.

“With the 189th pick in the 2019 Draft, the Cleveland Browns select Drew Forbes, G, Southeast Missouri State.” 📺: NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/Hwv09QU5zD — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 27, 2019

