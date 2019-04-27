NORMAN, OK - SEPTEMBER 02: Place kicker Austin Seibert #43 of the Oklahoma Sooners on the sidelines before the game against the UTEP Miners at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on September 2, 2017 in Norman, Oklahoma. Oklahoma defeated UTEP 56-7. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images) *** local caption *** Austin Seibert;
2019 NFL Draft: Browns select PK Austin Seibert
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Cleveland Browns have added a new kicker to their lineup.
During round six of the 2019 NFL Draft Cleveland selected placekicker Austin Seibert as the No. 170 overall pick.
Seibert played for the University of Oklahoma and was an All-Big 12 kicker.