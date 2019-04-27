× 2019 NFL Draft: Browns select PK Austin Seibert

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Cleveland Browns have added a new kicker to their lineup.

During round six of the 2019 NFL Draft Cleveland selected placekicker Austin Seibert as the No. 170 overall pick.

Seibert played for the University of Oklahoma and was an All-Big 12 kicker.

He is 5’9″ and 213 pounds.

