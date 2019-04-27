2,000 people explore tunnel underneath the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument in Public Square

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- People experienced a historic trip back in time Saturday, that only takes place once a year in downtown Cleveland.

Hundreds of visitors waited in long lines to tour the tunnels underneath the Soldiers and Sailors Monument at Public Square.

The historic landmark honors the citizens of Cuyahoga County who fought and worked for the Union during the Civil War.

The concentric system of tunnels and walls beneath the 125-year-old monument serves as its foundation, supporting the weight of the entire granite, marble and sandstone monument.

The monument's executive director stressed the importance of this Cleveland landmark.

"During the convention, Republican National Convention, we were asked why we were significant and the reason is the people who fought in the American Civil War kept the government that allowed the people to protest on Public Square during the RNC so our men allowed us to continue to have the freedom that we have today," said Tim Daley, executive director of the Soldiers and Sailors Monument.

Close to 2,000 people took the free tour, more than double the attendance since the annual tour was moved from October to April.

