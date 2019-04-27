20-year-old who’d been on liver transplant list for 2 years finds a match



LUBBOCK, Texas – Majesty Cabarello has Stage 2 Liver Cancer.

She’s been on the transplant list for two years, and after the long wait, a woman she knew from church is a match.

“This wasn’t like a sacrifice or something that I even had to do. It is something that I am so blessed to be a part of. Although I’m the “giver” here, they keep giving back to me, simply in how they’ve treated me so far. It just makes me feel like, so loved in return,” Tori said in an interview with KCBD.

The transplant is scheduled for May 2.

There is a GoFundMe page to help with the cost of the procedure.