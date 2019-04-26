YouTuber captures semitrailer speeding by cars before deadly crash, fire in Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- Video appears to show a semitrailer speeding down the shoulder of Interstate 70 in Colorado before a massive crash and fire Thursday afternoon.

The crash occurred near the Denver West exit in Lakewood. Police still say there were multiple fatalities but are still working to provide an exact number.

The Lakewood Police Department said the crash began when a semitrailer traveling at a high rate of speed on the eastbound side of the highway collided with other vehicles, starting a chain reaction and fire.

Nearly 30 vehicles were involved, up from the initial 15 vehicles police reported after further sorting through the burned wreckage.

The video, from Burger Planet on YouTube, appears to show the speeding semi passing stopped vehicles. The camera is then turned to show a large smoke plume rising from where I-70 goes under Denver West Colorado Mills Parkway.

The highway is expected to remain closed until Saturday.