Two additional flu-related deaths in Cuyahoga County

PARMA, Ohio– There were two more flu-related deaths, the Cuyahoga County Board of Health said in its latest report on Friday.

The victims were an 88-year-old woman from Maple Heights and an 88-year-old woman from Seven Hills. The total number of flu-related deaths for the county this season is now 17.

More information on the flu from the Centers for Disease Control here

The Centers for Disease Control said flu season can start as early as October and November, and last until May. Flu activity in the United States typically peaks between December and February.

Nationwide, there have been more than 34,400 deaths and more than a half million flu hospitalizations, the CDC said.

More stories on the flu here