× Surprise! Local family gets $1 million check from Publishers Clearing House

EUCLID, Ohio — Imagine this surprise right on your front doorstep!

Publishers Clearing House (PCH) on Friday surprised a local family with a HUGE check.

According to a press release from Publishers Clearing House, the prize patrol surprised Mike McNeill of Euclid.

His wife, Susan, answered the door and accepted the prize on his behalf since he was unavailable.

Publishers Clearing House said Susan had a wonderful reaction that was tear-filled.

Susan and Mike plan to spend some of the money helping their two children and three grandchildren.

Susan said she and her husband enter PCH every day and plan to continue entering.

Congratulations to them!