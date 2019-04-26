× Summer plans for the kids: AMC offering $4 movie deal

We know it’s only spring — but summer will be here before you know it, and you may already be looking for ideas for the kiddos.

AMC Theaters has an idea for parents. Participating movie theaters across the U.S. are offering “Summer Movie Camp” beginning June 5.

The offer includes admission to a kid-friendly movie and a KidsPack for $4 (plus tax) every Wednesday all summer long. In case you’re wondering, AMC says a KidsPack includes a kid-sized popcorn, kid-sized fountain drink, and a pack of AMC Frooti Tootis.

Here is a list of participating theaters in Ohio:

For a list of all participating theaters and for more information, CLICK HERE.