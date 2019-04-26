Show Info: April 26, 2019
Corbo’s
They are the official cannoli sponsor of A Bronx Tale, going on now at Playhouse Square. Selena and Domenic Corbo from Corbo’s Bakery display their delicious homemade Italian food.
1603 Euclid Ave., Cleveland 44115 / 216.400.7170
12210 Mayfield Rd., Cleveland 44106 / 216.421.8181
Amy’s Arbors
Amy Hudson, from Amy’s Arbors, shares two spring drinks featuring burbon!
6735 Center Rd., Valley City 44280 / 330.483.WINE
Live Nation Summer Concerts
Barry Gabel from Live Nation joins New Day Cleveland to announce National Concert Week. Enjoy tons of summer concerts for just $20! Tickets go on sale Wednesday, May 1st through Tuesday, May 7th.
The Posh Pet Boutique
Pamper your pets at a one-of-a-kind boutique in Mentor.
7361 Center St., Mentor 44060
Mother’s Day Jewelry
Personalized, hand-stamped jewelry for mom. Pauline Drake from Drake Designs Jewelry shares the perfect gifts for Mother’s Day.
Smyrna Mediterranean Morsels
Huri and Hasan Mutlu from Smyrna Mediterranean Morsel show Natalie how to make grape leaves and more!
Your Guide to Remodeling
Alisa Pucher, Owner of Pucher’s Decorating Centers, gives a few important rules to consider when remodeling.
Progressive Catawba Island Boat and Yacht Show
Friday, April 26th – Sunday, April 28th
Catawba Island Club, Port Clinton
FREE Admission! Rain or Shine
http://www.catawbaislandboatshow.com/
Ritual Juice + Kitchen
It’s a 100% organic, cold pressed juicery started in Cleveland. Alfio Pinzone makes HYDRATE and chats about the upcoming Vegas Market in Mentor.