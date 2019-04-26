× Show Info: April 26, 2019

Corbo’s

They are the official cannoli sponsor of A Bronx Tale, going on now at Playhouse Square. Selena and Domenic Corbo from Corbo’s Bakery display their delicious homemade Italian food.

1603 Euclid Ave., Cleveland 44115 / 216.400.7170

12210 Mayfield Rd., Cleveland 44106 / 216.421.8181

Amy’s Arbors

Amy Hudson, from Amy’s Arbors, shares two spring drinks featuring burbon!

6735 Center Rd., Valley City 44280 / 330.483.WINE

Live Nation Summer Concerts

Barry Gabel from Live Nation joins New Day Cleveland to announce National Concert Week. Enjoy tons of summer concerts for just $20! Tickets go on sale Wednesday, May 1st through Tuesday, May 7th.

The Posh Pet Boutique

Pamper your pets at a one-of-a-kind boutique in Mentor.

7361 Center St., Mentor 44060

Mother’s Day Jewelry

Personalized, hand-stamped jewelry for mom. Pauline Drake from Drake Designs Jewelry shares the perfect gifts for Mother’s Day.

Smyrna Mediterranean Morsels

Huri and Hasan Mutlu from Smyrna Mediterranean Morsel show Natalie how to make grape leaves and more!

Your Guide to Remodeling

Alisa Pucher, Owner of Pucher’s Decorating Centers, gives a few important rules to consider when remodeling.

Progressive Catawba Island Boat and Yacht Show

Friday, April 26th – Sunday, April 28th

Catawba Island Club, Port Clinton

FREE Admission! Rain or Shine

http://www.catawbaislandboatshow.com/

Ritual Juice + Kitchen

It’s a 100% organic, cold pressed juicery started in Cleveland. Alfio Pinzone makes HYDRATE and chats about the upcoming Vegas Market in Mentor.