Rock Hall celebrates Woodstock’s 50th anniversary with exhibit, musician appearances

CLEVELAND–The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Woodstock with a new exhibit.

Woodstock at 50 opens with a special program from 6 p.m. 9 p.m. on May 1 with appearances from Rock Hall inductees and Woodstrock performers Freddie Stone of Sly and The Family Stone and Michael Carabello of Santana. Visitors can tour the museum, make flower headbands and take pictures in a festival photo booth.

The new Woodstock 50 exhibit includes:

A photo exhibit with rare prints and contact sheets from renowned photographer Jim Marshall. Marshall captured the festival’s most raw and intimate moments from the three-day festival. The Rock Hall is the only museum in the country celebrating Woodstock with Marshall’s collection.

Jimi Hendrix (1992 Rock Hall Inductee) guitar strap used at Woodstock 1969 to deliver a mesmerizing set featuring his rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” to a dwindling crowd of 180,000 who toughed it through the last hours of Woodstock, along with his handwritten lyrics to “Voodoo Chile (Slight Return),” the last song he would ever perform live.

Hand-drawn map of festival grounds with aerial views highlighting prominent locations and a telegram from festival organizer Michael Lang envisioning the event documented from every angle with plans to secure the filming and clearance for showing footage after the festival.

Rare video footage from the Rock Hall collection captured during Woodstock ’69 with candid moments offering new perspectives of festivalgoers.

John Sebastian (2000 Rock Hall Inductee) of the Lovin’ Spoonful performance outfit from his unscheduled appearance at Woodstock. He traveled to the festival as a spectator but was asked to appear when the organizers suddenly needed an acoustic performer after a rain break.

Billie Joe Armstrong (2015 Rock Hall Inductee) shoes worn at Woodstock ’94, nicknamed “Mudstock” partly due to Green Day’s performance. Days of rain turned the venue into a field of mud and as Armstrong taunted the audience with “I don’t care what you do, I don’t want to be a mud hippie like you,” an enormous mud fight ensued.

