Police arrest man accused of entering US illegally, charged with child rape in Cleveland

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio — Authorities have arrested a man who is accused of illegally entering the United States at least five times and was wanted for multiple child rape charges in Cleveland.

According to the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Middlefield police arrested a man, later identified as Rafael Hernandez, on Thursday.

Hernandez has reportedly crossed the border in Texas from Mexico illegally at least five times.

Hernandez is accused of raping two victims under the age of 13 on or around January 1, 2008 to January 1, 2013 at an address on Woodbridge Avenue in Cleveland.

According to Cleveland Municipal Court, Hernandez faces a felony rape charge.