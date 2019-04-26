Old dogs, new digs: Missouri shelter opens for older dogs who didn’t get adopted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A shelter in Missouri has recently opened that specifically takes in older dogs who don't have a place to go.

According to their Facebook page, Shep's Place Senior Dog Sanctuary opened on April 6. Their mission is to provide a home for older dogs in the Kansas City area.

The shelter is considered a rest-of-life home for senior dogs who do not get adopted.

The facility was renovated and refurbished, offering dogs a place to play, sleep and receive love and attention from volunteers. The shelter can house up to 20 dogs.

The shelter currently has three residents, 10-year-old John Wayne, 14-year-old Rusty, and 12-year-old Willy, according to their social media posts.

Their first resident, John Wayne spent the majority of his life living in animal shelters and was repeatedly passed over for adoption. He has really started adjusting to his new home and even received his first Amazon delivery from the shelter's wish list.

Rusty was reportedly found abandoned along the road. She required a hip surgery and was the second dog to join the loving environment of Shep's Place.

Willy was the most recent addition to the shelter. The shelter says he is reserved, has a permanent limp and is missing an eye.

The shelter says volunteers and donations are needed to assist with long-term operation. You can donate to Shep's Place on their GoFundMe page.

You can also purchase item's from their Amazon wish list, here.