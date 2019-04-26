Live video: Mother of boy suspected of fatally shooting 1-year-old appears in court

CLEVELAND– The mother of a 10-year-old boy accused of shooting and killing a baby will appear in court on Friday.

Brittney McTier, 31, of Cleveland, is charged with obstructing justice and endangering children. She will be arraigned at 8:30 a.m. in Cleveland Municipal Court.

Police and paramedics were called to a house on Rexwood Avenue near East 143rd Street Saturday evening. The victim, 1-year-old Isaiah Martin, was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cleveland Division of Police said investigators believe a 10-year-old boy was the shooter. He has not been charged.

