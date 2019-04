Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help bring the missinghome to their loved ones.

Debra Pierce, 36, was last seen on April 11 on the west side of Cleveland. She is 5 foot 6 adn weighs 190 pounds.

Debra takes medication daily and does not have it with her.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Grabski with Cleveland police at 216-623-2704.

