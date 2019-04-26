× Message boards at Cleveland airport remain dark for fifth day

CLEVELAND– The FOX 8 I-team is tracking new developments in the mystery surrounding the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport computers knocked out of service by hackers demanding ransom.

On Friday, flight message boards in the terminal and computers in airport offices remained dark for a fifth day.

Multiple sources told the I-Team the city is now taking steps to restore the system by replacing some equipment and reconnecting. Employees were told of plans to “wipe down” airport computers for viruses and reinstall software. They were also told not to try to do anything to the computers.

The FBI is helping to investigate.

Multiple sources confirmed the computer chaos is a result of hackers demanding a ransom payment. But Cleveland City Hall has not addressed that or released much information.

On Thursday, the city said, “core business systems” such as “accounting and payroll” remain “fully functional.” Flights and related flight operations have not been affected.

The I-Team first revealed the situation on Monday.