Mansfield police issue Endangered Missing Adult Alert for man with Alzheimer’s

MANSFIELD, Ohio — The Mansfield Police Department issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert on Friday.

According to a press release from authorities, Donald Wright, 65, was last seen on April 25 at noon at his home in Mansfield. He left on foot and has not returned home.

Authorities are concerned because they say Wright has Alzheimer’s.

He is 5’9″ and weighs 180 lbs. Mr. Wright was last seen wearing dark pants, a green shirt and a black hat.

Please call 911 if you see him. You can also call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

