Hot or not? Here’s your 2019 Summer Weather Outlook

Posted 7:09 pm, April 26, 2019, by and

CLEVELAND -- After the winter we had and the first part of spring, we thought summer would never arrive, but it's almost here!

So, our FOX 8 weather team looked into what this summer has in store.

Will it be stormy? Hot or not?

We found the severe weather threat will be near-normal, with the most active months being June and July.

As for 90-degree days, the average number is 10. It's expected we may get 14-20 this summer.

This is expected to be our fourth consecutive above-normal summer.

**Watch our entire forecast in the video, above**

**Latest weather updates**

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.