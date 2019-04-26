Hot or not? Here’s your 2019 Summer Weather Outlook

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- After the winter we had and the first part of spring, we thought summer would never arrive, but it's almost here!

So, our FOX 8 weather team looked into what this summer has in store.

Will it be stormy? Hot or not?

We found the severe weather threat will be near-normal, with the most active months being June and July.

As for 90-degree days, the average number is 10. It's expected we may get 14-20 this summer.

This is expected to be our fourth consecutive above-normal summer.

