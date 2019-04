Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- "High octane rock 'n roll" -- That's how Northeast Ohio's Ace Molar describes their music. For over 15 years the band has been keeping fans on the dance floor with a wide variety of songs. The band's set list covers music from the 1960's to today. Fox 8's Todd Meany handles vocals for the group as well as piano, harmonica and trumpet. Click here to see the band's upcoming schedule.

