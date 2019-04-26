× Elyria man arrested in connection with missing California girl

SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio– An Elyria man is facing charges for his involvement in the disappearance of a 14-year-old California girl.

Jeremy L. Cruz, 39, was arrested at a family member’s home in Sheffield Lake on April 18. The FBI said the teen was also there and she has since been reunited with her family.

Investigators said the teen, who was reported missing in Santa Maria, California, has been communicating with a man she met online. That lead authorities to Cruz.

A forensic exam of his phone revealed photos of what is believed to be child pornography, according to the FBI.

Cruz is charged with interstate transport of child pornography. He will appear in federal court on Friday.