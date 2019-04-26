Dry morning followed by a rainy Saturday evening

CLEVELAND -- As the atmosphere cleared at sundown, we now have an 18-hour window of dry weather before the next fast-moving system starts tossing clouds in our sky Saturday afternoon, and rain by Saturday evening.

Here's a look at your overnight FOX 8 Hourly Forecast:

Rain redevelops Saturday evening. There is a slim chance of a rain/snow mix for a few hours late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

Here is your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast. Hints of late spring/summer-like warmth show up late next week.

Latest forecast information, here.

