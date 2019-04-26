Day 2 of NFL draft kicks off, Cleveland Browns scheduled to make two picks

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns will make a pick Friday night in day two of the 2019 NFL Draft. In fact, the Browns are scheduled to make two picks, one in the second round (49th overall) and one in the third round (80th overall).

The Browns did not make a pick on Thursday night in round one, the Browns traded that pick away to the New York Giants as part of the Odell Beckham Jr. trade in March.

“I’m very happy to have Odell Beckham as the 17th pick in the 2019 Draft,” said Browns General Manager John Dorsey.

The Browns are still in search of a cornerback and linebacker to bolster up their defense especially after trading Jabrill Peppers to the New York Giants as part of the Odell Beckham Jr. trade. Thursday night just one cornerback was drafted and it was late in the first round.

“If you really talk to a lot of people around the league, if you talked about the cornerbacks and how they had the cornerbacks rated, I bet you would have 20 different stackings at the cornerback position this year,” Dorsey said. “I think that goes with a lot of these positions, but I do think that there are some really talented football players that are going to come across this board here tomorrow and the next day.”

The Browns had their eyes on three players that they were considering trading up for on Thursday night but the price tag was too steep.

Dorsey said he would be active again on Friday night on the phones as the compensation would likely be more favorable for a second round pick than a first round pick.

“You explore those options and then you see if you can get up there at the right price, you stay patient or you even kick back,” said Dorsey. “Now we can really get into the exercise of moving up and moving back. We will be actively be working the phones all day and all evening tomorrow.”

Day 2 of the NFL Draft begins Friday night at 7.

