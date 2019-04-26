× Brunswick police recover stolen Big 10 Championship ring

BRUNSWICK, Ohio– The Brunswick Police Department recovered several items taken from a car.

The car break-in happened on Clearbrooke Drive in Brunswick on March 9.

Police said officers were able to identify the suspect, Joshua Carpenter, because of an unrelated traffic stop earlier in the day.

The stolen property, including a Wisconsin Big 10 Championship ring, was located in Akron.

Carpenter,22; Jessica McVaney, 22; and Derek Van Pelt, 19, all of Akron, were indicted on theft charges. Police said Carpenter was also driving on a suspended license.