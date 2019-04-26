Akron police ask for help locating missing teen

Posted 1:49 pm, April 26, 2019, by , Updated at 01:52PM, April 26, 2019

AKRON-Akron police are asking for help locating a missing teen.

Haylee Tunberg, 14, was last seen in the 1100 block of Karen Drive Friday morning just after midnight.

Police said she got into a white Sedan, 2006-2015 model, with tinted windows and a sunroof.

She was wearing a blue Indians hoodie, jeans with rips in them, white flip flops, and three bracelets.

Haylee is 5’4″ and weighs 135 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police.

Google Map for coordinates 41.133052 by -81.556515.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.