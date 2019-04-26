× Akron police ask for help locating missing teen

AKRON-Akron police are asking for help locating a missing teen.

Haylee Tunberg, 14, was last seen in the 1100 block of Karen Drive Friday morning just after midnight.

Police said she got into a white Sedan, 2006-2015 model, with tinted windows and a sunroof.

She was wearing a blue Indians hoodie, jeans with rips in them, white flip flops, and three bracelets.

Haylee is 5’4″ and weighs 135 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police.