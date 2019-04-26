AJ provides update on how he is feeling and when he will return to FOX 8

I just want to update you on my return to the Fox 8  airwaves after having been off due to my medical leave. I am excited to share with you that my doctor has released me to come back to work Monday, April 29.

I’ll be on Fox 8 News in the Morning on Monday to talk with Wayne, Stefani,  and Kristi and to thank you for all of your kind messages during my time away.

I want to extend my sincere thanks to all our wonderful viewers, my colleagues and friends for continued prayers and well wishes.

A very special thank you to the Fox 8 management for their kind support, patience and understanding throughout the ordeal. I have no doubt that these combined expressions of genuine concern and care aided me in the speediest recovery possible.

See you Monday on Fox 8 News in the Morning.

