4 people killed in Colorado pileup, truck driver faces vehicular homicide charges

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Colorado officials say four people have died after a semi-truck hauling lumber plowed into vehicles on Interstate 70, causing a fire so intense that it melted the roadway and metal off of cars.

Authorities had to wait until daylight Friday to confirm the death toll from Thursday's 28-vehicle pileup because of the devastation caused by the fire.

Six people were taken to hospitals with injuries. Their conditions are unclear.

Lakewood police spokesman Ty Countryman says the driver of the truck, 23-year-old Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos, who caused the crash sustained minor injuries. He has been arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide. The driver is a licensed operator from Houston, Texas.

Countryman said there's no indication the crash was intentional and says Aguilera-Mederos has been cooperative.

He has been arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide and is scheduled to make his first court appearance Saturday.

Authorities re-opened the highway's westbound lanes on Friday afternoon but said it will take crews at least until Saturday morning to repair the interstate's eastbound lanes.

