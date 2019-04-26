× 2019 NFL Draft: Cleveland Browns trade up to acquire CB Greedy Williams

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Day two of the 2019 NFL Draft is underway and the Cleveland Browns have acquired a new player.

The Browns made a trade to acquire former Louisiana State University cornerback Greedy Williams with the No. 46 overall pick Friday night.

Cleveland gave the Nos. 49 and 144 pick to the Indianapolis Colts to move up to No. 46 to acquire Williams.

Browns’ cornerback Denzel Ward has already welcomed Williams to the team.

