2019 NFL Draft: Cleveland Browns draft LB Sione Takitaki

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Day two of the 2019 NFL Draft gave the Cleveland Browns two players they were in search of: a cornerback and linebacker.

During round three Cleveland selected linebacker Sione Takitaki as the No. 80 overall pick.

Takitaki attended Brigham Young University.

He was the Cougars’ leader in tackles with 118 in his final season in Provo, Utah including 19 in the bowl game.

Takitaki is Cleveland’s second pick in the 2019 draft. They previously drafted Greedy Williams, who was selected 46th overall.

The Browns entered day two in search of a cornerback and linebacker to bolster up their defense.

Before Friday’s draft, General Manager John Dorsey said “If you really talk to a lot of people around the league, if you talked about the cornerbacks and how they had the cornerbacks rated, I bet you would have 20 different stackings at the cornerback position this year,” Dorsey said. “I think that goes with a lot of these positions, but I do think that there are some really talented football players that are going to come across this board here tomorrow and the next day.”

The Browns hold five more picks, one in each the fourth (119), sixth (189) and seventh rounds (221) and two in the fifth (155, 170).

