Weather: Passing showers becoming more widespread

It was a generally quiet and coolish Wednesday and a good day to try to mow the lawn. You masy have also noticed that we are in “leaf-out” mode now. The first small, green leaves are showing up on many NEOhio trees.

Our dry window will start to close in with a few passing showers on Thursday, picking up and becoming more widespread Thursday night.

Showers will continue through midday Friday before starting the drying process Friday late-afternoon and evening.

Here is your 8-day forecast. Hints of late spring/summer-like warmth show up late next week.

