Wayne County Dog Shelter is full, needs volunteers and donations

WOOSTER, Ohio– The Wayne County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center is completely full.

The shelter said it took in more than 30 dogs in two days and it needs to make room on the adoption floor for the new arrivals.

“Cleaning is taking twice as long so any volunteers willing to roll up your sleeves, we need your help. If you can’t volunteer please consider donating a bag of dry dog food,” the shelter said.

The Wayne County Dog Shelter is located on Burbank Road in Wooster. It is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The fee is $75, and includes vaccinations and microchip.

