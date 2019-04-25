Two suspects sought after man hit by car, assaulted in Akron

AKRON, Ohio– The Akron Police Department is searching for two suspects after a man was hit by a car and attacked.

It happened in the area of South Arlington Street and Jenkins Boulevard at about 11 p.m. Wednesday.

A witness told police the man was struck by car, then the driver and passenger got out of the vehicle. Police said the two suspects assaulted the 41-year-old victim and his 38-year-old girlfriend. The victim was also hit in the head with a piece of asphalt.

Investigators identified the suspects as Thomas Mendenhall, 30, and Crystal Moss, 32. Both are wanted for felonious assault and assault.

Thomas Mendenhall and Crystal Moss (Photos courtesy: Akron police)

According to police, there was a fight between Moss and the male victim earlier in the day.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP, or Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with the info to 274637. Calls can remain anonymous.

