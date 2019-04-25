Three arrested on drug charges after police search Elyria house

ELYRIA, Ohio– Three people are facing drug-related charges after police searched a house in Elyria on Thursday.

The Elyria Police Department Narcotics Unit and agents from the FBI executed a warrant at the home on Woodridge Drive at about 7 a.m. Police said detectives found cocaine, fentanyl, hypodermic needles, prescription pills, scales and cash.

Nicholas Wittcop, 37, was charged possession of drugs, trafficking of drugs and possessing criminal tools. Tara Abbe, 30, was charged with trafficking in drugs and possessing drug abuse instruments, while William Frederick, 57, was charged with permitting drug abuse.

According police, Wittcop admitted to selling crack cocaine and heroin from his house.

All three were taken to the Lorain County Jail.